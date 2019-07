PONTIAC, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mayor of Pontiac has announced his resignation.

Bob Russell informed the Pontiac City Council Monday night that he will be relieving his post at the end of the month.

In his resignation letter he said “…having served as mayor of the City of Pontiac for the past 10 plus years has been an unbelievably wonderful experience that I will never forget.”

Russell has held the position since 2009, He’ll officially step down on July 31st.