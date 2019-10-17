Mayor Feinen discusses issues facing city

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Mayor Deb Frank Feinen outlined three top issues facing the city.

She sat down with WCIA 3’s Jen Lask to discuss how she plans to address them.

Feinen said increased growth and development in the city has been a highlight for Champaign, but it has led to more infrastructure needs. Feinen talked about staffing levels for the city’s police and fire departments, and later focused more in-depth on infrastructure within the Garden Hills neighborhood. She also is concerned about a rise in gun violence, and discussed various programs both within schools and the community aimed at curbing violence.

What questions do you have for Mayor Deb Feinen?

Join the conversation on our Facebook Page: