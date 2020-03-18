Mayor extends payment due dates and suspends issuing licenses

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The city mayor is temporarily suspending issuing certain licenses and extending payment due dates.

Officials said this is in response to COVID-19. In a release from the City, issuing of the following new licenses will be suspended through April 30:

Raffle Licenses & Drawings

Charitable & Commercial Solicitation

Carnivals

Places of Amusements

Issuance of new special event permits has been suspended through April 30.

Payment due dates for some bills have been extended to provide needed temporary relief. The following have been extended and late fees waived until April 30:

Food & Beverage Taxes

Hotel/Motel Taxes

Local Motor Fuel Taxes

Multi-family Recycling invoices

For outstanding parking tickets and parking tickets issued, the City will extend due dates and suspend late fees until April 30. Collection efforts will be paused on delinquent tickets, including booting and towing cars.

Hearings for City ordinance violations and small claims cases have been continued upon closure of the Champaign County Courthouse. People will get a notice of rescheduled court dates by mail from the City and/or County. This will happen when the courthouse reopens. Late fees on the cases will be temporarily waived.

Finally, businesses with upcoming City tax collection hearings have an opportunity to to pay their delinquent taxes until April 30. No hearing dates will be scheduled until after April 30. Businesses will be notified by mail from the City with rescheduled dates. No further collection action will be taken during this time.