Mayor executes orders to allow curbside pickup and packaged alcohol delivery

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — City officials are giving businesses and customers an option after the governor sent an order closing dine-in areas at bars and restaurants.

In a release from the City, Mayor Deb Feinen executed two emergency orders. The first is to allow temporary curbside pickup zones in downtown Champaign. Officials said this is to help continue food and beverage services.

Customers will be able to order and pay for product online or by phone and have it delivered to their car in designated pickup locations. They will be able to do so without penalty for parking. Parking meters covers will be place to reserve spaces within the pickup zones.

The second order will allow qualified bars and restaurants to deliver packaged alcohol. Licensed bars and restaurants will be able to deliver alcohol that is in its original, sealed packaging. They said “State of Illinois-approved Growlers and container can also be filled and sealed for purchase.” Unless sealed, individual alcoholic drinks cannot be ordered “to go.”

Notices have been sent to all qualifying liquor licensees who have an email address on file with the Liquor Commissioners Office.