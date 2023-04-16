SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield mayor-elect Misty Buscher is preparing to take office on May 5th.

When a new leader takes over for any level of government, there are almost always changes made to department positions.

Buscher says one of the most important factors for her while looking for department head positions is trust.

One person who won’t have to worry about job security is Police Chief Ken Scarlette, who is on medical leave after announcing he had prostate cancer. Buscher called Scarlette last week to tell him his job is safe while he is on medical leave.

Buscher joined Capitol Connection this week to discuss her plans for her first term