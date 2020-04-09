Mayor delays opening of campgrounds

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The town’s mayor has announced a delay in the opening of Lake Taylorville Campgrounds and Lake Lots.

In a Thursday press release, Mayor Bruce Barry said the opening has been postponed until May 1. However, leases and payments are still due April 16.

Barry said he made this decision because of the extended order from Governor Pritzker. “I understand that this in an inconvenience for all concerned but in the current circumstances with the safety and well-being of all our residents and visitors– this is a decision I must make.” He also asked people to continue staying home when possible and practice social distancing.