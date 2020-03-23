Mayor declares state of emergency

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mayor of Effingham, Mike Schutzbach has declared the city in a local state of emergency.

In a statement, Schutzbach said:

We are in the midst of a certain pandemic due to the spread the Coronavirus (COVID-19). Our governor has imposed a self-quarantine to remain in your homes and asks citizens not to gather with friends or family; to keep your necessary purchases to a minimum; and to maintain the recommended distance between you and others as best you can.”

Schutzbach suggests the community to go to effinghamil.com for updates, answers, and news from the City.

He also suggests to listen to local radio stations and TV for immediate updates.