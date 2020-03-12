Mayor declares local emergency, council to vote on executive order

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — On the same day that the state’s coronavirus cases climbed to 32 total, Champaign mayor Deb Feinen issued an executive order declaring “the existence of a local emergency,” which would allow her to “exercise significant emergency powers at the inception of the emergency.”

Per a press release, the Champaign City Council will hold a Special Emergency Meeting to consider passing an ordinance related to the order.

“If passed, the ordinance would provide the city increased flexibility in many different areas to allow the city to continue to function effectively during emergency operations,” the release stated. “Some of these areas include city council meetings, meetings of boards and commissions, gatherings and licensed activities, purchases, personnel policies, bargaining units, city facilities, ordinance violations, amounts due and owing the city, and other emergency powers as outlined in the municipal code.”

The council will meet at 9:30 a.m. Friday for the purpose of passing the ordinance.