Mayor: City Hall temporarily closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr. said City Hall will be closed through the end of the week after a frontline team member tested positive for COVID-19.

The mayor stated the closure will allow the building to be deep-cleaned. The closure will also allow exposed employees to get tested. Williams said all non-infected staff will work from home and be available by phone Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 – 3 p.m.