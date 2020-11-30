Mayor appoints next fire chief

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Mayor Jim Langfelder appointed the next fire chief.

Brandon Blough joined the department in 1999.

Brandon Blough

Blough will replace Chief Allen Reyne whose last day was today. Blough will serve as acting chief until the City Council votes on his appointment on December 15.

“We are in a challenging time,” stated Mayor Jim Langfelder. “We are in the midst of a pandemic and in less than 45 days, we present our budget to the City Council so naming the next fire chief is an important decision. The goal is to build on the steady hand of Chief Reyne while looking towards the successful future for this Class 1 Fire Department.”