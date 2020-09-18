Mayor: Additional City Hall employee tests positive for COVID-19

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr. said an additional City Hall employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a news release, Williams said there are other employees that are awaiting their test results. Additionally, some must also be “tested and/or quarantined due to both known and potential exposure.”

City Hall will now be closed through at least the end of the business day on September 25, stated Williams.