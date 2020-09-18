Mayor: Additional City Hall employee tests positive for COVID-19

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr. said an additional City Hall employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a news release, Williams said there are other employees that are awaiting their test results. Additionally, some must also be “tested and/or quarantined due to both known and potential exposure.”
City Hall will now be closed through at least the end of the business day on September 25, stated Williams.
All non-impacted staff will continue working at home during this time. We will do our best to answer and return calls; however, due to limited staffing and our phone system being forwarded to cell phones, it may be difficult to obtain a live person. Therefore, if you do not speak with someone, please leave a message, and we will get back to you as soon as possible during regular business hours (M-F, 8:00 am – 12:00 pm & 1:00 pm – 4:30 pmRickey Williams, Jr., Mayor – City of Danville