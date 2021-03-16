Mayor accused of harassment

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The mayor is accused of harassing another city official.

Treasurer Jacque Nation has a harassment complaint against Mayor Bruce Barry. During the March 1 city council meeting, Nation asked for a status update on the complaint. According to the meeting minutes, it was an inappropriate comment said to another alderman about Nation. No word on what the comment was, but the minutes show the mayor did say he should not have made the comment.

Nation is currently waiting on a formal written resolution from the city’s human resource manager.