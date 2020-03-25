Mattress store forced to temporarily close

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Mattress Firm in Champaign had to follow a cease and desist order from the Champaign County Public Health District (CUPHD).

The health department says the store remained open after the Governor’s stay at home order. The order did not list mattress stores as essential businesses, but says places that sell household consumer goods are essential.

CUPHD says the Mattress Firm thought it fell into that category, but Bender’s Mattress Factory in Urbana disagrees and says it was no question to close.

“When [people] test out the mattress, they need to lay down on the mattress. That means their head is going to be on the mattress…possibly on a pillow. It just wouldn’t be sanitary for somebody else to come in and lay down right behind them,” says owner Tom Bender.

The CUPHD said in a statement that now is not a time for businesses to “sneak around” the rules that are there to keep people safe. The Mattress Firm is allowed to take online orders.