MATTOON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Mattoon woman has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

According to the Mattoon Police Department, the situation began on October 21, when officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Champaign Avenue. The initial call was referencing an unresponsive individual. Officers arrested MaryJo C. Perry, 34, of Mattoon as a result.

It is alleged that Ms. Perry intentionally provided the unresponsive individual with Heroin instead of Methamphetamine. This was after the individual had discovered Ms. Perry had stolen $20,000 in US Currency from her and confronted her about it. Mattoon Police Department Facebook Post

Perry was taken to the Coles County Jail, her bond was set at $500,000 with 10% allowed. The victim was taken to an area hospital and has since been released.