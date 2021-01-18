Mattoon Unit School District mourns loss of colleague

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Mattoon Unit School District 2 is mourning the loss of one of their colleagues.

In a Facebook post, officials said 26-year-old Hannah Mansell lost her battle with COVID-19 on Sunday. They said Mansell was an interpreter with the Eastern Illinois Area Special Education’s Deaf and Hard of Hearing Program. Her portion of the program was at Mattoon Middle School.

“Heaven gained a special angel,” said MMS Principal Nate Pugh. “Hannah has been in a war for her life, and battle she did until the very end…Her enormous smile and heart will be missed tremendously.”

The District is encouraging the community to “join in supporting Hannah’s legacy by conducting a random act of kindness in Hannah’s name and sharing at #kindnessforHannah.”