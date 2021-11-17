Mattoon train depot getting an upgrade

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) – The Mattoon train depot is getting some updated security, and it’s been years since the last one. They’re getting an all-new video surveillance system. That means brand new cameras and a brand new monitoring system.

The last time they were updated was in 2009.

Right now, the cameras are analog. They don’t have a lot of capabilities, and some of them have pretty bad blind spots. Dean Barber is the public works director. He said they’re due for an upgrade, and he hopes it will help improve issues at the station.

“All public spaces are prone to forms of vandalism, and of course that’s the point of the security system is to help with the enforcement of those issues,” Barber said,

He said they award bids next month, and he hopes to start working right after the beginning of the new yer.

He said next, they want to install a live monitor at the police station. That way, an officer can be watching the area at all times.