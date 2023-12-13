CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — In January, the Mattoon and Toledo YMCA locations will be opening their doors to the public for a “Try The Y” open house event.

The free event will take place on Jan. 20 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Mattoon Area Family YMCA and Neal Center YMCA.

“With a new year upon us, we wanted to give the community an opportunity to experience everything that the Y has to offer,” said Trisha Louthan, Wellness Program Director. “We truly believe that the Y is more than just a gym, and we think people will feel that when they visit us.”

For two hours only, both facilities will open their Wellness Centers, tracks, gyms and pools for visitor use. Program directors will be available to share information on the Y’s many programs and health opportunities, including personal training.

Try The Y will also offer 20-minute versions of some of the Y’s hour-long group fitness classes.

“Group fitness classes are a great option for people who are just starting a fitness routine or who want to change up their current routine,” Louthan said. “Having the accountability of a group can make a world of difference when it comes to achieving your health goals.”

Attendees will also have a chance to win several prizes, including a free membership for three months. Visitors who choose to start their membership at the Try The Y event will receive one free month of membership.

Full event details can be found at mattoonymca.org.