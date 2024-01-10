MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Construction on the soon-to-be Emerald Acres Sports Connection in Mattoon is moving along smoothly.

The complex will be located right off the I-57 highway next to Home Depot. Steel pillars can be seen as construction moves on schedule. Emerald Acres will sit on 150 acres.

The building will have both indoor and outdoor arenas for basketball, volleyball and baseball. It will also have stores, restaurants and a medical facility inside to accommodate people at sporting events.

“They are working on a couple projects to actually add another hotel, or maybe two hotels,” said Ed Dowd, Executive Director of the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce. “They don’t have anything official yet, but with all these 500,000 people, you’re definitely going to need more hotel rooms.”

The inside of the sports complex is scheduled to be finished in the fall. Outside portions could be under construction until next year.