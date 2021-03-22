Mattoon School District receives special piano

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A Mattoon elementary school received a piano this week that has a special back-story to it; one that is linked to the building’s namesake.

In a Facebook post, Mattoon Community Unit School District 2 officials said the piano–a 1908 Gulbransen– was donated by Jeff Noland of Leawood, Kansas. Noland had received it as a college graduation gift in 1981. The piano had been purchased at an estate auction; that of Williams Jr.’s mother, according to Noland.

Since receiving the piano, it traveled with Noland over the years as he went from San Francisco to Washington, D.C.. After a while, Noland decided it needed to go to a great home.

“I though the best thing to do is to give the piano back to the community that cares about the person [Arland D. Williams, Jr.],” said Noland.

The District said Noland is the nephew of Les Edwards, the first principal at Arland D. Williams Jr. Elementary. Additionally, Noland’s parents still live in Mattoon.

In addition to donating the piano, the District said Noland is donating the money necessary to restore the instrument. “The project includes tweaking the action of the keys and refinishing the piano,” said the District. “The refinishing project could be a project for Mattoon High School students…”

Noland visited the school on Monday. He met with the current principal, McLain Schaefer, and also worked with a piano repairman.

Officials said Williams, Jr. was a Mattoon High School alumnus who also graduated from the Citadel.

On January 13, 1982, Williams–46 years old at the time–boarded Air Florida Flight 90 in Washington, D.c. The plane crashed shortly after takeoff, crashing into the Potomac River.

Initially, Williams and five other passengers survived the initial crash. However, the District said the icy water was making it difficult for those remaining survivors to stay alive.

Helicopter crews did come to save the passengers, although Williams put the lives of the others above his own. “Each time the crew lowered the line to Williams, Jr. in an attempt to save him, he grabbed the line and selflessly passed it to the other passengers so they could be rescued first,” said officials. “When the helicopter returned to rescue Williams, Jr., the final survivor in the water, Williams, Jr., who was still strapped in his seat and trapped in the wreckage, went underneath the waters and drowned.”

The Mattoon School District was not the only entity to recognize Williams’ heroism. They said President Ronald Reagan invited Williams’ family to the White House to honor him. A photo of that ceremony stands in the lobby near a bust of Williams, according to the District.

Principal Schaefer said there is a commemoration in the works for January 13, 2022. They are planning it as a day to remember Williams. “I would like to make it an annual event where we learn about what it means to serve others and make sacrifices.”