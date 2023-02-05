MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A popular restaurant in Mattoon said goodbye to the community when it was demolished over the weekend.

The restaurant caught fire last year, and there was damage throughout the entire building. The Mattoon Fire Department responded to a gas leak at Lee’s Famous Recipe on Thursday.

Chief Hilligoss said 8th St. between Broadway Ave. and Charleston Ave. was blocked off to allow Ameren to dig and fix the leak.

The restaurant was demolished on Friday.

The restaurant plans to rebuild and return to the community soon.