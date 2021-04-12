Mattoon Police recognize woman for helping reunite 2 children with their families

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Mattoon Police recognized a woman who helped them in their quest to reunite two children with their families.

In a Facebook post, officers said they were recently dispatched to an area park for “two small children that were found unattended.” One of the children was uneasy talking to officers while they were trying to find out their names and find their family.

That is when officers said Connie stepped in to help. “She immediately developed a rapport with the small children and rode with them to the Police Department,” said officers. She stayed with the children until their families could come get them.

Police said Connie was presented with an MPD Challenge Coin.