Mattoon Police: Man arrested after threatening police officer

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) – Mattoon Police arrested Leonard Stafford Jr. on Thursday for threatening an officer.

Police said the 45-year-old Mattoon man was arrested for the offenses of aggravated assault, threatening a public official and obstructing a peace officer.

The police arrived at South 2nd St. after a complaint of a man waving a gun in the air. They found that Stafford was holding a paintball gun that was made to look like a real firearm.

When Stafford was taken into custody, he aggressively refused to cooperate and threatened to hurt an arresting police officer. Stafford is now in Coles County Safety and Detention Center. His bond was set at $4,000.