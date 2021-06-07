Mattoon Police: Man arrested after accused of setting vehicle on fire

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Mattoon Police arrested an Effingham man who was accused of setting a car on fire.

In a news release, Deputy Chief Ryan Hurst said that on May 22, officers and Mattoon firefighters were called to an area near Wabash Avenue and South 14 Street. They were responding to a report of a vehicle fire. The fire was determined to be suspicious in nature.

After further investigation, officers identified 26-year-old Reilly Condron as the suspect. He was arrested on June 3 for arson and taken to the Coles County Safety & Detention Center.