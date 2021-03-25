Mattoon Police arrest woman for meth, use of stolen registration plates and other charges

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Mattoon Police arrested a 31-year-old woman on multiple charges, including use of stolen registration plates and possession of meth.

In a news release, officers said that on Wednesday afternoon, they did a traffic stop in the 300 block of Lakeland Boulevard. They pulled over Kayla Hellman for traffic violations.

When officers were talking with Hellman, she gave them a fake name. However, police were able to learn her real name and that she had a revoked driver’s license. They also found out she had plates on her vehicle that were stolen from a car dealership she had recently visited.

Officers searched the vehicle and found out she had open alcohol, marijuana and meth.

Police said Hellman was arrested for use of stolen registration plates, obstructing justice, possession of meth, unlawful possession of cannabis in a vehicle, driving while license revoked and illegal transportation of alcohol.