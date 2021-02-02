Mattoon Police arrest man for sexually assaulting girl under 13

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is behind bars after Mattoon Police said he was accused of touching a girl under 13.

In a news release, officers said 69-year-old Michael Briseno was arrested on January 29 in the 3900 block of Western Avenue. He is accused of making “physical contact, sexual in nature, with a female who was under the age of 13 at the time.” Officers stated these allegations happened in Mattoon within the past three years.

Briseno was arrested for predatory sexual assault of a child. He was taken to the Coles County Jail.