MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Mattoon Police said they arrested a juvenile after they were accused of showing a gun on social media.

In a Facebook post, officers said they were told Sunday about the incident. “Threats were made from the suspect to another group of juveniles,” said officers. Detectives found out the material shared on social media was made several months ago. The suspect no longer has the gun, according to police.

Officers are continuing to investigate this situation. They expect to make more arrests.