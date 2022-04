MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The city of Mattoon is getting set to build a new $60 million sports complex.

But first, the city council has agreed to help pay for studies and legal service related to the planned Lincoln Land complex that will be located off state road 16 and I-57 in Mattoon.

There will be a variety of indoor and outdoor options, including basketball, baseball, softball and volleyball facilities.

Construction is expected to start sometime this year and wrap up in 2023.