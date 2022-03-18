MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) – Ukrainian citizens have been trying to flee the country ever since Russia invaded. Many are without electricity, food and their loved ones. A Mattoon pastor decided to help, so he left home and flew overseas.

Jeremy Doughty – an associate pastor at Apostolic Center Church and director of humanitarian aid with Compassion Services International – said his experience was both heartwarming yet heart-wrenching. He saw people across cultures coming together to support Ukraine, and encountered several families who had to leave everything behind.

“I was never scared. And I’m not an overly brave person. But, the mission was more important than my own feelings,” Doughty said.

He said he felt compelled to help. So, when he got a call about bringing supplies to refugees in Poland, he booked a flight within a few short days.

“I say it’s an amazing trip because you see the heart of people.”

He works with Compassion Services International – a nonprofit that offers education, medical help, disaster relief and humanitarian aid worldwide. Earlier this month, he packed two suitcases full of flashlights and brought them to people who’ve been without power.

“Most of the people who I talked to – the resilience and the resolve that they had – was amazing.”

One refugee’s story stuck with him.

“It was 5 o’clock in the morning on February 24 and she heard something. She looked at her husband and she said, ‘I think that’s a bomb.’”

That woman was able to flee early in the conflict, but not all people are that lucky. So, Doughty said it’s important we do what we can to help get them resources or cross the border.

“Those of us who are sitting in our warm homes, and we’re not carrying our bags and getting to a border and saying, ‘who in the world do I know and where can I go?’ Since we’re not doing that, we can help.”

He’s back in Illinois, for now. But he’s working to turn a hotel that shut down during the pandemic into a refugee center. If all goes to plan, three floors of that hotel could be open to 75 families leaving Ukraine. Then, he’ll be back in Poland to help on the ground again.

“I think in times of crisis we have an inner strength that we don’t know that we have. But they’re going to need help in the days, and weeks and months to come. I just hope we don’t lose sight of how these people need us.”

He plans to return sometime after Easter. He said if the hotel gets up and running, his team will need plenty of help. To learn more about Compassion Services International or Apostolic Center Church, you can visit their websites. Doughty said interested volunteers can reach out to the organization via email.