MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — For much of his adult life, Curtis McDowell struggled with alcohol and drug addiction, which led to other criminal activity. However, four-plus years ago, he made the decision to change his life and finally become sober.

Since becoming sober, he has been involved in his local church, as well as become a successful business owner. McDowell now runs a construction business and recently opened a coffee shop, Milk and Honey Coffee House, with his wife, Shelby.

In a Facebook post highlighting his efforts, the city of Mattoon Police Department wrote, “YOU CAN BEAT ADDICTION! We want everyone in our community to know that. Not only can you beat addiction but you can live a successful life! MPD offers many resources to get you the help you need, including our Safe Passage Program.” Officers continued to explain that in order to change, one has to be “ALL IN,” and until that’s the case, they plan to be “aggressive” in their “drug enforcement.”

They concluded the post by stating, “Curtis – We are all very proud of you! We hope people struggling with addiction follow your path!”