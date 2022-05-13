COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man died after a traffic crash happened on US Route 45 Thursday afternoon.

Illinois State Police District 10 troopers were dispatched to a location on US Route 45 at Coles County 250N at around 4:55 p.m. on Thursday in response to a report of a two-vehicle crash.

ISP said Unit 1 was a white 2015 Ford F650 Tow Truck and Unit 2 was a blue 1994 Harley-Davidson Motorcycle. The driver of Unit 1 was 51-year-old Wesley Doty from Mattoon and the driver of Unit 2 was 69-year-old Michael J. McKenna from Mattoon.

According to the preliminary investigation from ISP, Unit 1 was stopped, facing southbound on US Route 45, waiting to make a left turn onto Coles County 250N and Unit 2 was traveling north on US Route 45 at the same location. It was reported that Unit 1 turned left into the path of Unit 2 and Unit 2 hit the passenger side of Unit 1.

The driver of Unit 2 was airlifted to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The driver of Unit 1 refused medical attention.

The crash is still under investigation.

The driver of Unit 1 was cited for failure to yield and driving out of classification.