MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Mattoon Police have arrested a 50-year-old Mattoon man for three counts of Possession of Child Pornography and Unauthorized Video Recording.

The police department shared on social media that they arrested Jeffrey A. Derixson on March 23 around 10 a.m. at the Mattoon Police Department. Police said they received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding an individual possessing child pornography on Feb. 14.

Officers then obtained court-authorized search warrants, identified the suspect as Derixson, and located explicit photographs and videos of underage children. Police said it is also alleged that Derixson set up a hidden camera inside his home, which captured multiple nude photographs and videos of juveniles and adults.

Derixson was processed and transported to the Coles County Safety and Detention Center.

A bond is set at $150,000.