Mattoon J.C. Penney’s goes out of business

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s a sad day for shoppers in Coles County – J.C. Penney’s at Cross County Mall in Mattoon had its final day.

The closure was part of a company-wide financial restructuring plan to close as many as 200 stores in the United States

The store has been open in the mall since the 1970s. Everything in the store was 90% off and one man we spoke to walked out with 3 full bags.

“I like J.C. Penney’s stores. I’ll miss J.C. Penney’s because the Mattoon J.C. Penney is a really nice store, you know,” says Sam Patel.

The closures were announced in late 2020. Stores in Bourbonnais and Carbondale have shut their doors as well.