MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A home in Mattoon was damaged on Tuesday when a fire started in the basement.

Mattoon Fire Department officials said the fire happened in the area of Shelby Avenue and 15th Street just before 11 a.m. Crews arrived to find smoke coming from a basement window and once inside, firefighters found flames in a back room.

Crews deployed a hose line into the basement and were able to bring the fire under control within 10 minutes. There was moderate damage to the basement and light smoke damage to the remainder of the house.

A pet iguana was confirmed to have died in the fire, but officials said no humans were hurt. The person living in the home was able escape prior to the fire department’s arrival, alerted to the danger by a working smoke detector.

Investigators are still looking into what caused the fire.