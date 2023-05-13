MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Mattoon High School students are earning a certification and receive college credit at the same time.

Students in Visual Design 1 and 2 classes have a choice of taking graphic or visual design courses to earn an Adobe professional certification and dual credit from Lake Land College. The program teaches graphic design software tools and techniques required to succeed in digital media.

Senior Samuel Gonzalez said it’s a privilege to be in the program and it gives him a leg up on the career path he wants to take.

“It’s a fun class to take,” Gonzalez said. “It prepares you different things online. If you do want to go into engineering it gets you used to things online, going on a computer because I feel like my generation is so used to doing things on paper. Of course, you got chrome books now but being able to use something like Macintosh’s, it really has prepared me for something online.”

The certification lasts for two years and helps students to stand out during the employment process. The program is available to Sophomores, Juniors, and Seniors. Juniors and Seniors can also opt for dual credit courses.