MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Mattoon Firefighters were called to a fire at the City’s yard waste disposal site.

The Journal Gazette/Times-Courier said crews were able to contain the rubbish fire.

“We basically had three different piles (of yard waste) all burning at the same time,” said Mattoon Fire Chief Jeff Hilligoss.

There were at least two separate fires at the facility. Firefighters were battling flames both inside the disposal site as well as along the Lincoln Prairie Grass Trail.