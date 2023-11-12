MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon Fire Department saved two cats from an early morning house fire on Saturday.

Around 2:43 a.m. in the area of Crestview Drive and Meyers Street, Mattoon fire crews found heavy smoke coming from a single-story house and fire coming from the garage. Firefighters were informed that all people living in the home got out safely thanks to smoke detector alarms, however, two cats remained inside.

Crews battled the garage fire. After entering the home to keep the fire from spreading into the living space, firefighters determined that it had already progressed into the attic. A vent hole was cut into the roof to prevent further spread. The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes.

The cats were rescued from the home and reunited with their owners. No one was hurt in the incident. The scene was cleared at 5:52 a.m.

An investigation determined that the fire started in the garage. The cause is still under investigation. The Mattoon Fire Department was assisted by Coles/Moultrie 911, Charleston Fire Department, Mattoon Police Department, and Ameren.