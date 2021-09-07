Mattoon firefighters: House fire Monday afternoon

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Mattoon firefighters were sent to the 2100 block of Marion for a reported fire on Monday afternoon.

Officials said when the firefighters arrived at about 1:30 p.m., they found heavy smoke coming from the back porch and the back room of the house. They got most of the fire knocked down within 10 minutes. There was smoke and water damage to the entire house, with heavy fire damage to the back rooms.

According to Mattoon Fire Chief Jeff Hilligoss, no one was home when the fire happened. No injuries were reported.

Fire Department Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.