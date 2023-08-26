MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon Fire Department is investigating after firefighters responded to a garage fire early Saturday morning.

Officials said the fire happened around 7:30 a.m. in the area of 17th Street and Marshall Avenue. Crews arrived within three minutes of being called and found smoke and flames coming from a detached garage. The garage had been converted into an apartment, but a search found no one inside.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control within 10 minutes. No one was hurt and firefighters left the scene at 9 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.