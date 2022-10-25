MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A possible structure fire happened on Tuesday night in Mattoon.

The Mattoon Fire Department responded to the scene at the 2500 block of Pine at 5:41p.m. where they found a two-story residential structure with heavy smoke and fire showing from the first floor.

Fire crews advanced a hose line through the front door to begin an attack on the fire, while another crew searched the structure for any occupants. A secure water supply was established by another crew, who then went inside to assist in searching the structure.

The fire was brought under control quickly and kept to the room of origin. The search found no occupants inside the structure.

Fire Chief Jeff Hilligoss states in a press release that neighbors said, “they did not believe anyone was residing in the structure; however, they thought that this residence was being used by squatters.”

Crews then began overhaul, searching for any extension or hidden fire within the walls.

Officials were told that the structure did not have any utilities turned on.

The Office of the State Fire Marshall was called to assist in the investigation. The cause is still under investigation.

Fire crews cleared the scene at approximately 8:45 p.m.

There were no reported injuries at this fire.

Mattoon Fire was assisted at this scene by Coles-Moultrie 911, Charleston Fire, Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshall, Mattoon Police Department, Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance and Ameren.

