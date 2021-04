MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — No one was seriously hurt after a fire at a Coles County apartment building.

It happened on the north side of Mattoon. The fire chief said it started on the second floor just before 11 a.m. Monday morning.

When crews arrived, there were flames coming out of two windows. There was one person in that apartment, but he was able to escape. He refused treatment. A person across the hall also escaped.

The investigation into what caused the fire continues.