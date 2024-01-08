MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A doctor’s office in Mattoon is sharing their love of “Star Wars” and LEGO building blocks with their patients.

The Prairie Family Practice at Sarah Bush Lincoln has more than 20 different Star Wars builds. The room used to have a fish tank, but doctors said they couldn’t keep up with the maintenance. Now when patients walk in, they will see a glass case of Star Wars memorabilia.

Most of the pieces are from Doctor Lucas Catt. He said it was a group effort putting this display together.

“Every day, we have lots of conversations with patients that come in here and see it — and some who aren’t even patients, who happen to see it and come in and want to take a look at it, which we enjoy doing as well,” Dr. Catt said. “But it’s been good. Just as many adults as kids really, who have been super interested in it, and it creates a lot of good discussion.”

Dr. Catt said they will rotate the items with pieces people haven’t seen yet.