MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Mattoon city officials will vote tonight on re-zoning the area around their new sports complex.

Council members will vote on rezoning some of the available property from residential to commercial near the 150-thousand-square-foot facility.

The city is also establishing a tax increment financing district (TIF) for the complex along Remington Road. The district would set aside new tax revenue within its boundaries for improvements on roads, plumbing and sewers. Mattoon’s executive director Ed Dowd said the $60-million facility has the potential to draw more than half a million visitors a year and adding this new TIF district to the city could help in the long run.

“This is a once-in-a-generation thing,” said Dowd. “When you’re bringing in a $60 million complex, when you’re adding more than a dozen retailers, two extra hotels, a huge indoor facility. All the economic growth that this is developing.”

Dowd said the complex’s success could also be positive for other places in Central Illinois, like Charleston and Champaign. The indoor facility is expected to be finished next summer and the outdoor facility in 2025.