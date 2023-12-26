MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Giving goes hand-in-hand with the holidays, but for one Mattoon couple, it is a way of life.

Curtis and Shelby McDowell have been using their coffee shop, Milk and Honey, to gather gifts for kids in need. After struggling with drugs for more than a decade, Curtis turned it all around with support from his wife, community and faith.

Now, the McDowells enjoy giving back to charities like St. Jude and Hannah’s Hope.

“You know, we just give through our church, we give through the coffee shop, we give through the construction business,” Curtis McDowell said. “We do an angel tree there at the coffee shop and just give back in any way we can.”

The couple is also rehabbing a house to offer a place to stay for former drug addicts trying to straighten out their life. They are paying for the project out of pocket, and say it should be finished next month.