MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Construction starts next month on a sports complex in Mattoon.

The city council last night approved an agreement to move forward with the project at Swords Dr. and Fort Worth Way. It will cost about $68,000,000 to build. The 150-acre complex will have indoor basketball and volleyball courts, a family entertainment center, and a concert area that fits 3,000 people.

Mattoon’s Community Development and Planning Director Alex Benishek said taxes won’t be raised and loans won’t have to be taken out to build it and will benefit the city for generations.

“This isn’t just another sports endeavor for our community,” Benishek said. “This is an economic development opportunity that we are actively realizing because of the city council’s vote last night. By pairing sports tourism with economic development, this is a project that is going to benefit Mattoon area residents for years to come.”

Officials expect to break ground on the project next month. You view images on the project here.