MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Mattoon celebrated its first-ever National Night Out event.

Several communities across the country gathered on the first Tuesday in August for the 40th annual celebration that highlights a day filled with truck rides, spraying fire hoses, games and more. Mattoon officials decided to have their festivities this week because of the Coles County Fair that happened August 1st.

Church pastor and event coordinator John Coin said the main objective is gathering people and first responders together for better community engagement. He said his respect for law enforcement goes back to days of living amongst the armed forces for more than 10 years.

“I spent 13 years on an air force base,” Coin said. “My dad has a full career in the air force, so I have a great respect for not only the military but also the police and first responders.”

Coin said activities like this help to form friendships between those who serve and the people they protect.

“I’m hoping that people can see that police are cool people, that firemen are cool people,” Coin said. “I’m hoping that police and firemen can see that the people in the community are cool people too.”

Firefighter Logan Ratliff joined Mattoon’s department in 2021. Seeing his father become a fireman inspired him to become one and hopes people can see him as more than just someone who puts out fires.

“When people call us it’s never a good day,” Ratliff said. “So if they can see a familiar face and they know it’s someone that’s caring and will take care of them, then it makes their day just a little bit better.”

Coles County Deputy Sheriff Tyler Heleine said a night out with the community is great but knows that the work doesn’t stop there.

“I try to talk to everyone that comes to my car or speaks to me and just ask them how their day is going,” Heleine said. “A lot of times those conversations lead to what we can do better and how we can serve this community better as first responders.”

Organizers plan on having the event every first Tuesday in August with more activities built on fun and connecting law enforcement with those they serve.