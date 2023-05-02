MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials in Mattoon are looking to expand the city’s bike trail by about half a mile.

Leaders approved a $410,000 bid for an extension of the Lincoln Prairie Grass Trail.

The current trial starts on 10th St. and ends in Charleston. The route will soon start downtown on 16th St.

Director of Public Works Dean Barber said the city will benefit greatly from this project.

“There are a variety of people that bike to Charleston for their daily commute,” Barber said. “More and more, bicycling is becoming a means of transportation in addition to recreation. So, when we connect our area, like our Amtrak train depot, now you’re providing someone with a means that can take a bicycle on the train, arrive here, get on the train, ride to Charleston, or any points in between.”

Barber also said expanding the route should allow them to attract more people to town.

Manager of D-Z Sports Ross O’Dell agrees. He said the store has been around since 1978 and thinks more foot traffic would be welcomed.

“The bigger stores, everybody already knows that they’re there,” O’Dell said. “But it’s a lot better whenever someone can walk by and see a business like this. It would really help getting people in, people know we’re still open, we’re still here.”

Officials expect to start construction on the trail next week and be finished by October. They’re also looking to add another part to the trail near hotels.

The bid for that project will begin next year.