Update at 11:55 p.m.

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Mattoon Police have confirmed via their social media that they arrested four juveniles in connection to Wednesday’s fight aboard a school bus.

The four were booked into the Vermilion County Juvenile Detention Center on preliminary charges of aggravated battery and mob action.

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Mattoon Police are conducting a criminal investigation into a fight that broke out aboard a school bus Wednesday afternoon.

Officials with the Mattoon Community Unit School District said on social media that while being taken home after school, four students became involved in a fight. A teaching assistant aboard the bus was able to separate the students while the driver pulled the bus over and called for assistance, per protocol.

Within minutes, officials said, other school personnel arrived on the scene along with Mattoon Police. A second bus arrived and the uninvolved students were safely transferred to continue their route home.

“We are saddened by this incident, this is not a reflection of the school culture we are proud of at MCUSD2,” Superintendent Tim Condron said.

Condron also expressed his appreciation for the quick actions of those on board, including other students, in and protecting others.

“I am extremely proud of the two staff members on the bus for their quick action to maintain student safety,” he said.