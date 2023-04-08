CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that minor traffic delays may happen as construction work is scheduled at the southeast corner of the Mattis Avenue and University Avenue intersection beginning at 7 a.m. Monday.

Officials said the work is for storm sewer repairs. The city said travel at the intersection will remain unaffected by the project with all lanes remaining open. However, they said minor traffic delays may happen in the work zones.

Work is scheduled to be completed and reopened to traffic by 4 p.m. on April 14, weather permitting.

The city advises everyone to proceed cautiously through the construction zones and use alternate routes if possible. They thank everyone for their cooperation and patience during the remainder of the construction season.