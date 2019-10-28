MasterChef Junior Live! to make stop at arts center

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Producers of the hit culinary competition series MasterChef Junior announced that after a successful initial 2019 tour, they are extending MasterChef Junior Live! to more than 40 new markets.

The tour will make a stop at the UIS Performing Arts Center on Thursday, April 16.

“TCG is thrilled to continue to bring the fun of MasterChef Junior Live! to audiences in 2020. The stage show brings great moments from the TV series to a LIVE setting. Families will enjoy watching and participating in the show as much as we have enjoyed creating it,” said Stephen Cook, President of TCG Entertainment, Producer of MasterChef Junior Live!

MasterChef Junior Live! brings MasterChef Junior directly to fans and foodies alike, but live on stage.

The family-friendly show will feature head-to-head cooking demonstrations and challenges with past contestants, and an overall immersive audience experience fun for all ages.

“We were thrilled that MasterChef Junior Live! was so well received by audiences of all ages in our initial run and now we are excited to expand this special theatre experience to more than 40 new U.S. markets in 2020,” said Amber Sheppo, Senior Vice President, Licensing, Endemol Shine North America.

“Alongside our partners at TCG Entertainment, we are giving families and fans of our hit series a chance to meet and learn first-hand from past MASTERCHEF JUNIOR winners and contestants in cities near them.”

Pre-sale tickets will be available beginning Tuesday, October 29th at 10 a.m.

For more information, click here.