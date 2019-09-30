Master Gardener marks 30-years

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — An area woman is celebrating 30-years as a Macon County Master Gardener. Maria Christian joined the group after being a member of Home Extension and a 4-H leader for ten years.

“The Master Gardener class was small. We were the second class in Macon County and there were nine of us in the class. We all had different interests, but we also had some shared interests and wanted to learn more,” Maria remembered. “The mayor was in our class and he had an apple orchard that we visited.”

The program started in 1975 in Will County. The group currently reaches nearly all counties in the state and includes volunteers from farms, small towns, cities and suburbs.

When Maria isn’t participating in Master Gardener programs, she enjoys carving flowers out of vegetables for special occasions and tending to her 17 perennial beds on her land. Her favorites- hydrangeas, hostas and coleus can be seen all around her property.